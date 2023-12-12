TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Directed To Vacate Govt Bungalow Following Lok Sabha Expulsion: Reports

TMC MP Mahua Moitra | ANI

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha last week over corruption allegations, has been reportedly directed to vacate her official residence.

The housing committee of the Lok Sabha has written to the Urban Development Ministry to initiate the procedure to ask her to vacate her official residence. Ms Moitra was allotted the house by the ministry under special quota.

Mahua Moitra expelled on December 8

Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday following an Ethics Committee report into the 'cash for query' charges against her. After being expelled, Mahua Moitra gave a fiery speech in which she accused the Ethics Committee of lacking evidence against her.

When the decision was announced, apposition had also staged a walkout. Mahua Moitra on December 11 moved the Supreme Court against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha over 'Cash-for-Query' allegations.

Mahua Moitra's allegations

Following her expulsion, Mahua Moitra said that the Ethics committee broke every rule.

#WATCH | "The Ethics Committee has no power to expel....This is the beginning of your(BJP) end," says Mahua Moitra after her expulsion as TMC MP. pic.twitter.com/WZsnqiucoE — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

"This LS has also seen the weaponisation of the Parliamentary committee. Ironically the Ethics Committee which was set up to serve as a moral compass for members, instead it has been abused egregiously today to do exactly what it was never meant to do, which is to bulldoze the opposition and become another weapon to 'thok do' (crush) us into submission," Mahua Moitra said.

The opposition staged a walkout after the Lok Sabha adopted the motion to expel the TMC MP.

"I am 49 years old and for the next 30 years, I will fight you inside the Parliament and outside; in the gutter and on the streets...We will see the end of you...This is the beginning of your end...We're going to come back and we're going to see the end of you," she added.