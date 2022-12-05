CJI DY Chandrachud's big personal revelation on moonlighting

CJI Chandrachud | PTI

As per an NDTV report, India's newly appointment Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, during an event in Goa last week, revealed that he moonlighted as a radio jockey for All India Radio in his early twenties.

Speaking at theevent he told that he hosted shows like, 'Date with You', 'Play It Cool' or 'Sunday Request'.

"Not many are aware of this but I moonlighted as a radio jockey in my earlier twenties in All India Radio doing programs," the CJI said.

Justice Chandrachud

Justice Chandrachud, who will hold office till November 10, 2024, is the son of former Supreme Court judge Y.V. Chandrachud, who was the longest-serving CJI, being in office for about seven years and four months between 1978 to 1985. During his tenure, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud overturned two judgments of his father - which were related to adultery and the right to privacy.

Justice Chandrachud, who is a PhD from Harvard Law School, is known as a non-conformist judge. He has played a key role in introducing virtual hearings during the Covid time, which has now become a permanent feature. He has been part of the landmark judgments on Ayodhya title dispute, decriminalisation of homosexuality, adultery, privacy, entry of women into Sabarimala etc.,

Justice Chandrachud practised in Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. He passed BA with honours in economics from St Stephen's College, New Delhi and completed LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. He also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 till 2000. He was first appointed as judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000.

Justice Chandrachud has also served as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court since October 31, 2013 until his elevation as an apex court judge on May 13, 2016

Justice ChandrachudAhas been a visiting Professor of Comparative Constitutional Law at the University of Mumbai and at Oklahoma University School of Law, USA. In June, 1998, he was designated as senior advocate by the Bombay High Court.

The Centre, as per Memorandum of Procedure, asks the outgoing CJI to name the successor, just before a month of retirement. Law Minister Rijiju, on October 7, sent a letter to Chief Justice Lalit to make recommendation for appointment of his successor.