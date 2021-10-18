e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Union Civil Aviation virtually flags off 6 routes expanding aerial connectivity of North-East India
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 03:59 PM IST

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flags off Alliance Air flight connecting Kolkata with northeastern cities

The Alliance Air flight will traverse on the Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizwal-Shillong route four days a week, the ministry's statement noted
PTI
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | Photo: PTI

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | Photo: PTI

Advertisement

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday virtually flagged of an Alliance Air flight that connects Kolkata with northeastern cities, including Guwahati, Aizawl and Shillong, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday.

The Alliance Air flight will traverse on Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizwal-Shillong route four days a week, the ministry's statement noted. Alliance Air will be operating this flight using its ATR-72 aircraft, it mentioned.

Scindia stated that most of the ATR-72 aircraft of Alliance Air are deployed on the northeastern routes. "Today, we are further establishing seamless connectivity across entire northeast India by connecting four cities with one flight," he stated.

ALSO READ

Difficult for middle class to travel even by road: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre on rising fuel...
Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 03:59 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal