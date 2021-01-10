Civil Aviation Minister hails all-women Air India crew on inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight

Notably, the direct distance between Bengaluru and San Francisco is approximately 13,993 km and the cities are diametrically at opposite ends of the world with a time zone change of about 13.5 hours.

The flight left San Francisco at 2030 hrs (IST) on January 9 and it will arrive at Bengaluru at 0345 hrs (IST) on January 11.

At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark and New York.

In addition, the airline plans to start its first-ever non-stop service between Hyderabad and Chicago from January 15.

(With inputs from agencies)