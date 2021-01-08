India-UK travel resumes: Amid fear over new COVID-19 strain, Air India flight with 256 passengers lands in Delhi

The flights from the UK resumed today after the government suspended services between India and UK on December 23 over the new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus that emerged in the UK.

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on January 2 that flights from India to the UK will resume from January 6, while services from that country to here would resume from January 8 onwards.

Puri had tweeted, "30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers. This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review".