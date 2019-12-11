Citizenship Amendment Bill: How Amit Shah used Cong, Mamata's past arguments to counter Opp

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 is being debated in Rajya Sabha. The Bill which was cleared in Lok Sabha seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

During the debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dug into the old records and used past instances to counter the opposition, especially Congress and Mamata Banerjee.

Shah cited the Congress Working Committee resolution from November 25, 1947, urging citizenship for “non-Muslim” refugees coming from Pakistan to save their lives and honour.