CISF jawan shoots himself dead in IGI airport bathroom

CISF jawan shoots himself dead in IGI airport bathroom

The jawan shot himself using the 9mm pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
CISF jawan shoots himself dead at IGI airport
A CISF jawan allegedly ended his life at Delhi's IGI airport by shooting himself from his service weapon on Tuesday, officials said.

The constable-rank jawan has been identified as Jitendra Kumar.

The jawan shot himself using the 9mm pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 3:45 pm, they said.

The police are investigating the incident even as senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials reached the spot.

