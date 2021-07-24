CICSE class 10,12 results declared: Check out ICSE and ISC pass percentages here

The results of the Class X Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Class XII Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examinations were announced online on Saturday by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The pass percentage for Class X ICSE stood at 99.98 per cent while, the pass percentage for Class XII ISC stood at 99.76 per cent for the academic year 2020-2021.
The results were announced online at www.cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
In Class X ICSE, 2,19,454 students passed out of a total of 2,19,499 students. Out of the 2,19,454 that passed, 1,18,819 are boys and 1,00,635 are girls both with a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent.
In Class XII ISC, 93,781 students passed out of a total of 94,011 students. Girls outshone boys as out of the 93,781 that passed, 43,493 are girls and 50,288 are boys where the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 per cent and that of boys is 99.66 per cent.
In India, the southern region secured a pass percentage of 100 per cent followed by the western region for ICSE. In ISC, the southern and western region secured the highest pass percentage of 99.91 per cent followed by the northern region at 99.75 per cent.
This year, Class X ICSE and Class XII ISC board examinations which were scheduled to be held offline from May 4, 2021, were cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. Class XII ISC students have been provided results based on the assessment policy announced by CISCE which comprises of performance of students in Class X (30 per cent), Class XI (30 per cent) and Class XII (40 per cent ).
For ICSE students, results have been provided based on the average marks of subjects scored in various tests and examinations conducted by schools in Class IX and X in 2019-20 and 2020-21, along with internal assessment including project and practical work.
This year, revaluation or rechecking of answer scripts will not be applicable for the Class X ICSE and Class XII ISC students.
