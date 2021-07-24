CISCE board exam results 2021: Are you not satisfied with your ICSE or ISC score? Here's what you can do

The results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) year 2021 examinations have been declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on the board's official website- cisce.org or results.cisce.org

As CISCE schools have awarded marks to the students based on an alternate assessment policy, several concerns abound regarding the rechecking of assigned marks.

Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon informed that unlike previous years option of rechecking of answer scripts will not be available this year as the candidates have been awarded "imputed marks".

However, a dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for correction of calculation errors, if any.

"In the event a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof" he said.

"Schools will be required to review all such applications, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the board along with your comments and remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks," he said.

All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for the ICSE (Class X) Year 2021 Examination Results or at asisc@cisce.org for the ISC (Class XII) Year 2021 Examination Results in the Proforma provided for the purpose to the schools.

The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is August 1, 2021. Requests received after August 1, 2021, will not be entertained.

The Dispute Resolution requests should be forwarded to the CISCE only from the Head of the School's official email address assigned by the CISCE, for example, head@wb999cisce.org.

The CISCE will review the request, the supporting documents and the Head of School's comments/remarks and convey its decision to the concerned School, in writing. In case the result will need to be altered, the CISCE will notify the Head of the School concerned. The dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors.

The results will be made available on the website of the Council and through SMS," said Arathoon."The Tabulation Registers will be made available for Schools through the CAREERS Portal. The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.

Here's what you can do if your result website does not work:

The CISCE has said that results of individual candidates can also be received through SMS.

For receiving the ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

For receiving the ISC Year 2021 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Send the message to the number: 09248082883

The result will be displayed in the following format

ICSE RESULTS 2021 <<UNIQUE ID» «INDEX NUMBER» ENG-98, HIN-89, HCG-96, MAT-98, SCI-92, CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA.CISCE

ISC RESULTS 2021 «UNIQUE ID» «INDEX NUMBER» ENG-96, HIN-88, HIS-91, ECO-98, MAT-95, PHY-:00, SUPW-A, PCA.CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.