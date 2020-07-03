CICSE Board Exams 2020 Updates: ISC, ICSE students' marks to be calculated using average of best three papers' marks

CICSE board today announced an assessment scheme for cancelled board exams. According to PTI, the board is going to calculate the final scores by taking the average of best three papers' marks.
The board on 26th June had cancelled the remaining exams for ICSE and ISC which were earlier scheduled to be held between July 1 and July 14.
The results of all candidates appearing in the ICSE and ISC Year 2020 Examinations will be declared on or before 15th July 2020.
