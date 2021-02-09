CIC says ‘no’ to details of Lokpal meeting

New Delhi: The CIC has refused to allow disclosure of minutes of selection committee meetings to choose the chairperson and mem­bers of anti-graft body Lokpal.

Over 2 years since an appli­ca­tion seeking records pertaining to the selection of the nation’s Lok­pal and other members was filed, the Central Information Com­mis­sion (CIC) rejected it ci­t­ing 2 Sup­re­me Court ju­dgm­ents on conte­mpt petiti­ons over the non-appo­i­n­tment of Lokpal even after the SC’s directives and transparency in the appointment of information commissioners.

"The commission is of the considered view in the instant matter, the CPIO upheld the interest of transparency by informing the appellant about all the details of the selection committee and its meetings, hence the question of lack of transparency does not hold ground. Moreover, having taken cogniz­ance of the averred dictum of the apex court, the commission does not find it appropriate to intervene in the decision of the CPIO," Information Commissioner Sarioj Punhani said.

Transparency and anti-corruption activist Anjali Bhardwaj had filed the RTI application in November 2018 with the DoPT, seeking records about the selection process of the chairperson and members of the Lokpal.