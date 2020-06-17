'Chinese side took premeditated action that was responsible for casualties': Highlights of FM Jaishankar's call with Chinese FM Wang

On Wednesday, India and China’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Wang Yi held talks.
The Ministry of External Affairs said that a strong message was conveyed by the Indian FM to China.
News agency ANI said: “What happened in Galwan was premeditated and planned action by China which was responsible for the sequence of events.”
The MEA also said: “EAM S Jaishankar underlined that this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps.”
It added: “Jaishankar tells Chinese foreign minister that Chinese side took premeditated action that was responsible for violence and casualties.”
On the other hand, the Chinese Foreign Ministry was quoted saying by Reuters: “China, India agree to resolve border clash in a fair way, de-escalate as soon as possible.”
Reuters also said that the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged India to ‘severely punish those responsible for conflict and to control its frontline troops’.
