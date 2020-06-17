'Chinese side took premeditated action that was responsible for casualties': Highlights of FM Jaishankar's call with Chinese FM Wang

On Wednesday, India and China’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Wang Yi held talks.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that a strong message was conveyed by the Indian FM to China.

News agency ANI said: “What happened in Galwan was premeditated and planned action by China which was responsible for the sequence of events.”

The MEA also said: “EAM S Jaishankar underlined that this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps.”

It added: “Jaishankar tells Chinese foreign minister that Chinese side took premeditated action that was responsible for violence and casualties.”

Highlights of MEA’s statement

EAM S Jaishankar has conveyed to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi India's protest in strongest terms on violent face-off in Galwan: MEA

EAM Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart unprecedented development in Galwan Valley will have serious impact on bilateral relationship: MEA

Jaishankar tells Chinese Foreign Minister Wang that need of hour was for Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps: MEA

Two sides should scrupulously implement understanding reached by senior commanders: Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart on Ladakh situation

Jaishankar tells Chinese foreign minister that Chinese side took premeditated action that was responsible for violence and casualties: MEA

Chinese action reflected intent to change facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change status quo: Jaishankar to FM Wang

Jaishankar tells Chinese foreign minister that troops of both sides should abide by bilateral agreements and protocols: MEA

Troops should strictly respect Line of Actual Control and should not take any unilateral action to alter it: Jaishankar tells Chinese FM Wang

It was agreed that overall situation would be handled in responsible manner: MEA on talks between EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart

It was agreed that both sides would implement disengagement understanding sincerely: MEA on talks between S Jaishankar and Chinese FM

On the other hand, the Chinese Foreign Ministry was quoted saying by Reuters: “China, India agree to resolve border clash in a fair way, de-escalate as soon as possible.”

Reuters also said that the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged India to ‘severely punish those responsible for conflict and to control its frontline troops’.