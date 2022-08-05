Chinese fake visa case: ED conducts raids in Tamil Nadu

ED carries out searches at 12 locations including National Herald office | Photo: Representative Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday was conducting raids in Tamil Nadu in connection with a prevention of money laundering case pertaining to alleged Chinese fake visa case that involves Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram and others.

The ED case is based on a case which was filed by the CBI. According to the CBI's FIR, a Mansa (Punjab) based private firm, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, took the help of a middleman and allegedly paid Rs 50 lakh to get the visas issued for Chinese nationals that would help it in completing a project before the deadline.

"The Mansa (Punjab) based private firm was in the process of establishing a 1,980 MW thermal power plant and the establishment of the plant was outsourced to a Chinese company. The project was running behind its schedule. In order to avoid penal actions for the delay, the said private company was trying to bring more Chinese persons, professionals for their site at district Mansa (Punjab) and needed Project Visas over and above the ceiling imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs," the CBI has alleged in the FIR.

The CBI has alleged that for the said purpose, the representative of the said private company approached a person based at Chennai through his close associate and thereafter they devised a backdoor way to defeat the purpose of ceiling (maximum of Project Visas permissible to the company's plant) by granting permission to re-use 263 Project Visas allotted to the said Chinese company's officials.

In pursuance of the same, the said representative of the Mansa-based private company submitted a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking approval to reuse the Project Visas allotted to this company, which was approved within a month and permission was issued to the company.

"A bribe of Rs 50 lakh was allegedly demanded by the said private person based at Chennai through his close associate, which was paid by the said Mansa-based private company. The payment of said bribe was routed from Mansa-based private company to the said private person of Chennai and his close associate through a Mumbai-based company as payment of false invoice raised for Consultancy and out of pocket expenses for the Chinese Visas related works whereas the private company based at Mumbai was never in any kind of work relating to Visas rather it was in an entirely different business of industrial knives," the CBI has alleged.