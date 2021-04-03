'Chinese Agent': BJP MP Vinay Katiyar alleges Rahul Gandhi gets funding from China for his anti-India campaigns

Lucknow: The Former BJP MP and Founder of Bajrang Dal Vinay Katiyar alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a ‘Chinese Agent’ who gets funding from China for his anti-India campaigns.
Talking to media persons in Barabanki district, Katiyar suggested that Rahul Gandhi should leave the country to settle in China. “Everyone knows that Rahul Gandhi gets funding from China as its agent to continue his anti-India campaign on their behalf,” alleged Katiyar.
“Rahul Gandhi speaks what Chinese leaders parrot him. It is best suited for Rahul Gandhi to leave India and settle down in China,” he suggested.
On BJP leader caught in Assam carrying EVM machine, he shrugged off the charge saying that the arrested person has nothing to do with the party. “BJP’s name was unncessarily being dragged into it to tarnish party’s image,” he pointed out.
On West Bengal polls, he claimed that the BJP is sweeping polls and TMC will be wiped out from the state. “Even Chief Minister Mamta Bannerjee will be defeated by the BJP candidate in Nandigram. Her statements and actions clearly show that she is losing out West Bengal,” he predicted.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)