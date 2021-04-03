'Chinese Agent': BJP MP Vinay Katiyar alleges Rahul Gandhi gets funding from China for his anti-India campaigns

Lucknow: The Former BJP MP and Founder of Bajrang Dal Vinay Katiyar alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a ‘Chinese Agent’ who gets funding from China for his anti-India campaigns.

Talking to media persons in Barabanki district, Katiyar suggested that Rahul Gandhi should leave the country to settle in China. “Everyone knows that Rahul Gandhi gets funding from China as its agent to continue his anti-India campaign on their behalf,” alleged Katiyar.

“Rahul Gandhi speaks what Chinese leaders parrot him. It is best suited for Rahul Gandhi to leave India and settle down in China,” he suggested.