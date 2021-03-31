I am not like Narendra Modi who lies to India 24/7, says Rahul Gandhi

Chaygaon/Barkhetri: Upping the ante against the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asserted that he is not like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who "lies to India 24/7". Gandhi, while addressing an election rally in Chaygaon constituency in Assam's Kamrup district, urged people to listen to him if they want to hear the truth.

"I haven't come here to lie to you. My name is not Narendra Modi. If you wish to hear him lie about Assam, farmers or any other issue, switch on the television. He lies to India 24/7. If you want to listen to the truth, hear me out," he said.

As promised, the Congress had waived farm loans within six hours of assuming power in Chhattisgarh, while the former UPA government had waived Rs 70,000 crore agricultural loans after the farmers had requested for it, he said.

"People from different languages, ethnicities and ideologies are peacefully listening to me. This is Assam. But the BJP makes one brother fight another and spreads hatred. They give tea garden contracts to outsiders.

"Assam will elect its own chief minister when the Congress comes to power. The state won't be governed by Nagpur (RSS headquarters) or Delhi," he said.

He claimed that the Congress has made its poll promise of five guarantees in consultation with tea garden workers, youth and women.