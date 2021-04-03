Didi has insulted people of Bengal: PM Modi on Mamata Banerjee saying people take money to attend BJP rallies

Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, PM Narendra Modi alleged that Mamata Didi has insulted the people of Bengal by saying that people take money to attend BJP rallies. PM Modi was addressing a gathering in Hooghly amid the West Bengal polls.

In his address, the PM targeted Mamata Banerjee and said, "Didi says people take money to attend BJP rallies. Didi, Bengalis are self-respecting people. Didi, you have insulted the people of Bengal with this statement."

Citing the progress in West Bengal for the last 10 years, he said, "A major reason for Didi's bewilderment is her report card of 10 years. Old industries have been shut down. Possibilities of new industries, new investment, new business & employment have also been closed down."

Expressing confidence on BJP's victory in Bengal, PM said, "Govt that will be formed on May 2 will not only be a double engine govt, but it will also be govt that will give double benefit, direct benefit. Decision to implement PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be taken at first Cabinet meeting. I'll attend the CM's swearing-in ceremony."