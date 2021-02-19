China propaganda amid pull-out: Releases video of Galwan Valley clash, claims it lost only 4 soldiers

The Chinese Army may have withdrawn from parts of eastern Ladakh but there is no let-up in propaganda from across the LOC despite the ongoing disengagement exercise.



The PLA made a belated admission on Friday that four Chinese soldiers were killed in the fierce clash with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year. This is the first such acknowledgement from the PLA.

However, this is contrary to India’s claims that at least 45 Chinese soldiers were killed in the clashes at Galwan.

China's military authorities have also honoured two officers and three soldiers, including the four who received the awards posthumously, for defending the country's western border, the official Xinhua news agency reported.