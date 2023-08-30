‘Entire Ladakh Knows..’: Rahul Gandhi On New Map Released By China

Rahul Gandhi speaks on China before leaving for Karnataka on August 30 | ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking on the issue of China releasing a new standard map, launched an attack on the Narendra Modi government and claimed that all of Ladakh knows that China has encroached on its land and that the Prime Minister should speak on it. Rahul said that he had returned from Ladakh and hence knows about the issue. Rahul Gandhi was in Ladakh and returned on Tuesday (August 29).

"I have come from Ladakh, the Prime Minister has said that not a single inch of land has been lost in Ladakh. This is a lie. The whole of Ladakh knows that China has enroached on our land. This map issue is serious, but they have taken our land, the Prime Minister should also speak on it," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Delhi Airport, while leaving for Bengaluru.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (August 30) morning left for Karnataka for launching Congress' welfare schemes in the southern state. Congress party's general secretary KC Venugopal, posted on X about Congress's programme in Karnataka for August 30. "The Congress-led Karnataka Government will be launching the world’s largest ever welfare scheme for women - the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, in the presence of INC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, in Mysore."

China releases new map, India hits back

China on Tuesday (August 29) stoked fresh row and controversy after it released a "new standard map" which claimed Arunachal Pradesh and Akshai Chin area region as theirs. The map also showed Taiwan as part of China. India hit back at China for the map and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called it "China's old habit" to claim what is not theirs geographically and termed the step by China as absurd.

In response to media queries on the 2023 "standard map” of China, MEA Official Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said, "We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so-called 2023 'standard map' of China that lays claim to India’s territory. We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question”.