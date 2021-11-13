Children's Day 2021: In a first, children will debate on issues in Rajasthan assembly

This children’s day, the future generation of the country will sit and play the role of MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly and debate on various issues. With this, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will become the first in the country to hold a children's session.

The initiative has been taken by the Speaker Dr CP Joshi under the aegis of the Rajasthan branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

The proceedings of the house will be conducted by the children in this one-hour special session. 200 children from 15 states of the country will participate and play the role of Speaker, Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition and MLAs.

There will be question hour and zero hour in the session and children in the role of MLAs will ask questions and raise the issues of public interest. Meanwhile, the real MLAs will sit in galleries and watch the proceedings.

Speaker Dr Joshi said that future generations have been allowed to run the house, ask questions and express their views with discipline so that they can get an understanding of the democratic system and values of the country. ‘We should respect the political sense of the children like many other countries,’ said Joshi.

The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the session. CM Ashok Gehlot, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kartariam among other ministers will be in attendance.

In the meantime, the children are getting ready to enter the house. They are rehearsing and understanding the method of asking questions, style of answering and functioning of MLAs in running the house.

The basic idea of this session is of an NGO named Future Society that conducted the Digital Bal Mela during COVID. Sushil Sharma, the chairperson of the NGO told that said children were asked to send their views about their dream government in these digital 'Bal Melas'. The selection was then done by a jury.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 02:45 PM IST