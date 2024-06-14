Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Allots Portfolios To 24 Ministers In Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

A day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu assumed office in the State Secretariat in Amaravati, Naidu has now allotted portfolios to 24 ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet. Among the most important appointments, Chandrababu Naidu himself will take charge of the Department of General Administration, Peace and Security.

Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan will take charge of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology.

Here's the full list

Other portfolios

Anita Vengalapudi- Home Affairs and Disaster management

Nara Lokesh- Human Resources Development, IT Electronics and communications.

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu- Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing, Animal Husbandary, Dairy Development and Fisheries.

Nasyam Mohammad Farook - Law and Justice, Minority Welfare.

Payyavula Keshav- Finance, planning, Commercial taxes and Legislative.

Naidu assumed office on Wednesday

Chandrababu Naidu had taken oath as Andhra chief minister for the fourth time on Wednesday. Several leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were present when Naidu took charge. Naidu also offered prayers to the God at the secretariat office before assuming charge as the Chief Minister.

The TDP- BJP-Janasena National Democratic Alliance clinched a landslide victory in the Assembly as well as parliamentary elections. The TDP holds the majority in Andhra Pradesh's 175-member assembly with 135 MLAs, while its allies, the Janasena Party, has 21 and BJP has eight.