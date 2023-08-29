Chief Investigation Officer Of India (CIO): Centre Likely To Create New Post, Know Its Role & Likely Chief Here

Sanjay Kumar Mishra to head the new post of CIO? | ANI

After twice extending the tenure of outgoing ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra in the past, the Central government is all set to rope in the officer in a new capacity of Chief Investigation Officer (CIO), which will overlook the work done by country's premier investigating agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to reports.

What will be CIO's role?

Apart from overlooking the works of CBI and ED and creating a synergy between the two agencies, the new arrangement will also have the chiefs of the ED and CBI report to the Chief Investigation Officer (CIO), according to media reports.

Who is likely to be appointed as the CIO?

Sanjay Kumar Mishra, outgoing ED chief, is likely to be appointed as the first Chief Investigation Officer (CIO).

Who is Sanjay Kumar Mishra?

Sanjay Kumar Mishra is a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. Before he was appointed as the full-time chief of Enforcement Directorate (ED), he was the interim director of the agency for three months in October 2018. Mishra has had an illustrious career and was involved in several high-profile cases in the Income Tax before his stint in the ED.

Why did Modi govt extended his tenure twice and wanted a third extension?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been one of the most active agencies in the last four years and has conducted a number of raids and searches. However, the opposition parties have alleged that the ED has acted against BJP's rival parties and leaders as part of Central government's intimidation tactics. Under Sanjay Mishra, the ED has relentlessly carried out its activities and raids, earning the agency and Mishra praise and brickbats in equal measure.

What has court remarked on extension to Mishra

Earlier, the Supreme Court allowed ED chief Sanjay Mishra to continue till September 15 in "larger public interest." The government had argued that Mishra's continuation was "essential" for conducive positive review by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Earlier, the apex court had on July 11 termed "illegal" the two extensions granted to Mishra by the central government.

