Chhattisgarh Weather Update: Rain, Cloudy Condition Drops Temperature

FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The people of Chhattisgarh got relief from the heat including the capital city Raipur. It rained early in the morning and there have been clouds in the sky since then which continued till late evening. Due to the cloudy sky, the maximum temperature was two degrees below normal.

The Meteorological Department predicted that sporadic rains will continue in the state in the coming days. Moist winds are continuously arriving in the state. Today on Thursday, there is a possibility of rain in many districts of Raipur, Bilaspur and Durg divisions of the state.

Read Also Chhattisgarh Actor Suraj Meher Killed In Car Collision On His Engagement Day

Also, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places. There is a possibility of rain and thundershowers in the state tomorrow (March 12). Also, there is a possibility of winds blowing at 30-40 km per hour.

Due to the gradual rise in temperature, there will be no extreme heat for a week and will have to wait for the temperature to reach 42 degrees again.

On Wednesday, due to clear clouds, the maximum temperature of the Raipur city was recorded at 36.3 degrees, which was two degrees less than normal.