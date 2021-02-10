Chhattisgarh: Tribal girl from Jashpur sold 7 times before she died by suicide, alleges BJP's Women Cell

Raipur: A tribal girl from Chhattisgarh’s tribal-dominated Jashpur district was sold seven times before she committed suicide, state BJP State Women Cell (SWC) said on Wednesday.

President of BJP SWC Shalini Rajput, in a press release, alleged that gross injustice had occurred with the girl.

The girl was first trafficked to Chhattarpur in Madhya Pradesh, and then to Uttar Pradesh. She eventually committed suicide.

In highlighting the incident, the BJP SWC president also alleged that the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state has become "insensitive" towards human trafficking and crimes against women.

Six months back, the victim's father had registered a complaint with the cops, but police action in the matter did not follow, Rajput said, while questioning if the state government was "sleeping" over the issue.

Meanwhile, Jashpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Balaji Rao, while speaking to the Free Press Journal, refuted allegations of the girl being sold seven times.

The girl had gone away with her relatives Ajay Roy and Ashadeep to Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, on the fake promise of getting a job. Later on, her parents filed a complaint at the Kansabel Police Station in Jashpur on July 3, the police said.

He added that after the complaint was lodged, the police team went to Chhatarpur three times. While in the first attempt, the team returned without finding any traces of her, it got infected with COVID-19 the second time.

In the meantime, the police said that the accused, Ajay Roy, negotiated the deal of selling the girl with six parties over phone. Roy and his wife Ashadeep sold the girl to a man called Santosh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh for Rs 60,000. Santosh later married the girl to his lunatic son Bablu, the police officer added.

After one and a half months of marriage, on September 10 last year, the victim girl committed suicide, the SP said.

In this context an offence has also been also registered in Kachlonda's Lalitpur, in the police station limits of Bandhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The cops have arrested all the seven accused -- including Ajay Roy and his wife Ashadeep -- and brought them to to Jashpur on a transit remand, the SP said.

A case of human trafficking and other offences have also been lodged against all the accused in the case.