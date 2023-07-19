Chhattisgarh: Supreme Court Stays ED Probe Into Alleged Liquor Scam Case

The Supreme Court of India | File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has stayed the enforcement directorate's probe into the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam, after the state government alleged that it is conducting the investigation without any jurisdiction, with the aim to implicate Congress Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

A bench of Justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the order on Tuesday in response to petitions challenging the legality of the proceedings started by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged money-laundering case.

ED alleges syndicate pocketed ₹2,000 crore

The central agency has alleged that a syndicate comprising state government officials, politicians and other individuals conspired to ensure that a state-run company would procure liquor only from those who would pay a commission of ₹75 per case of country liquor. It alleged that the syndicate pocketed more than ₹2,000 crore which would have otherwise gone to the state exchequer.

On May 16, the Supreme Court had told the central agency not to create an “atmosphere of fear.” On Tuesday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Chhattisgarh government, alleged that the government officials were being harassed by the central agency.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for some of the petitioners, urged the court to pass an order staying the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate. “How can they investigate without a predicate offence?” he asked.

