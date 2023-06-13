Chhattisgarh: Special Enforcement Directorate Court Extends Judicial Remand For All Four Accused In Liquor Scam

Representational photo

Raipur: The special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court has extended the judicial remand of Anwar Dhebar, MD CMSCL AP Tripathi, Trilok Dhillon, Nitesh Purohit on Tuesday till June 24. The custody of Arvind Singh has been given to ED till June 16. The court was hearing the case of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which involves more than ₹2,000 crore liquor scam. Remand of those named expired on Tuesday. The special court judge AP Singh heard the case related to the remand of these accused.

Accused Arvind Singh acted as a 'courier'

The court decided to extend the Judicial remand till June 24, special public prosecutor informed. However, in the case, ED nabbed an employee of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) Arvind Singh while he was performing the last rites of his mother in a cremation ground in Bhilai town on Monday, a lawyer of the central agency said. ED advocate Saurabh Pandey informed the media that Singh allegedly used to collect money from the liquor syndicate and was acting as a courier. He has been given custody of ED till June 16 for questioning.