 Chhattisgarh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Rapes His 6-Year-Old Neighbour In Raipur; Detained
The incident took place in a locality under Dharsinwa police station limits on September 28 afternoon, Additional Superintendent of Police (Raipur City) Lakhan Patle said on Friday.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Raipur, September 30: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenage boy in a locality on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, police said. The incident took place in a locality under Dharsinwa police station limits on September 28 afternoon, Additional Superintendent of Police (Raipur City) Lakhan Patle said on Friday.

The boy is her neighbour

"A 14-year-old boy raped a 6-year-old girl under the Dharsinva police station limits. The boy is her neighbour," the police official said. Police acting swiftly police rounded up the boy and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board.

After the incident, the girl fell ill and was taken to the nearby hospital

After the incident the girl fell ill and was taken to the nearby hospital and was later shifted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Raipur, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Raipur City). The girl is undergoing treatment and is out of danger, the police official said.

Police have registered the case under relevant sections

Following a complaint received from the girl’s relatives, police have registered the case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the police official. Further investigation is underway.

