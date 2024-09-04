Chhattisgarh Senior Tribal Leader Nandkumar Sai Rejoins BJP

Senior Tribal Leader Nandkumar Sai | FP Photo

Raipur(Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh’s prominent tribal leader Nandkumar Sai has rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a low-key return, Sai reentered the party through a missed call to a membership drive number, without any major event or the presence of senior leaders.

His unexpected switch from Congress is now creating lots political controversy. During Chief Minister Ajit Jogi’s tenure, he was considered as CM face in the BJP.

However, with the passing of the time Sai grip on the party loosened it resulted into downfall in his stature. All of sudden he quit BJP and joined Congress. Now, again his move rekindled political discussions in the region. However, Sai keep saying that his move is a routine decision.

Sai explained that with many people joining the BJP, he too decided to return to the party. He highlighted his long history with the BJP, noting his role as party president during the undivided Madhya Pradesh era when Kalyan Singh was the UP President and Narendra Modi was in charge. He asserted that he had been given various roles which contributed to the party's growth. Feeling that the timing was right, he rejoined the BJP after discussions with senior party leaders.

In an interview, Sai addressed several questions:

Q: What prompted your move to Congress, and were you approached by anyone from the party?

A: No one approached me; I joined Congress of my own accord. At the time, the BJP had sidelined senior leaders over the age of 60. I wasn't alone; ten other leaders from Madhya Pradesh also left the party due to diminished roles and importance, which I felt was unjust.

Q: Did dissatisfaction with the previous BJP government contribute to your decision to leave?

A: My departure was not due to issues with the government itself. The real reason was the marginalization of senior leaders based on age, which has since been rectified.

Q: What were your reasons for leaving Congress?

A: Leaving Congress was a separate issue. I believe that for our democracy to function well, opposition parties must also be strong. This balance is crucial for the country’s health.

Q: How was your experience in Congress, given that your stay there was relatively brief?

A: They managed the government according to their own policies. I stayed as long as I intended and observed the conditions there.

Q: Were you denied a ticket in Congress? If you had remained in BJP, you might have been a Chief Ministerial candidate. Do you think this is true?

A: Political parties choose candidates based on their own criteria. The circumstances led us to Congress. As for becoming Chief Minister, we were focused on party work, not on securing that position. The current tribal Chief Ministers are performing well.

Q: There is a belief that future Chief Ministers will be from tribals or OBCs, not from the general category. What are your thoughts?

A: We had previously made such demands, but the future will determine the trends. For now, having a tribal Chief Minister is a positive development.

Q: What role will you play in the BJP now?

A: The party will decide what responsibilities I will assume.