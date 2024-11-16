Chhattisgarh: Senior Maoist Leader Manjula Surrenders In Telangana; Key Accused In 2013 Jheeram Valley Massacre

Chhattisgarh: Senior Maoist leader Manjula surrenders in Telangana, a key accused in the 2013 Jheeram Valley massacre | File Photo

Raipur/Hyderabad: Manjula alias Nirmala, a senior Maoist leader and one of the key figures involved in the 2013 Jheeram Valley massacre, has surrendered to the police in Warangal, Telangana. She surrendered before the Warangal Police Commissioner in Telangana.

Carrying a bounty of ₹20 lakh, Manjula is a long-time member of the Maoist movement and was a prominent figure in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee. She has been actively involved in Maoist activities since 1994. Manjula is also the sister of notorious Naxalite leaders Kodi Kumar Swamy alias Anand and Kodi Venkanna alias Gopanna.

Her surrender represents a significant development in the ongoing battle against Naxalism in central India and could have major implications for the investigation into the Jheeram Valley massacre, one of the region’s most infamous political attacks.

The massacre, which took place on May 25, 2013, in Chhattisgarh's Jheeram Valley, saw the brutal killings of 30 Congress leaders and workers, including prominent figures like Nandkumar Patel, Vidyacharan Shukla, Mahendra Karma, and Uday Mudaliar. The attack was a devastating blow to the state’s political leadership and remains a defining moment in the state's fight against Naxal insurgency.

Despite extensive investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other law enforcement agencies, the full details of the attack, including the masterminds and security lapses that allowed it to happen, have remained unclear even after more than a decade.

Read Also Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel pays tribute to Jheeram Valley martyrs in Jagdalpur

Manjula's decision to surrender could provide critical new leads in solving this long-standing case and shedding light on the forces behind one of Chhattisgarh's darkest chapters in recent history.