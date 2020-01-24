Chhattisgarh: School students to discuss Constitution every Monday

Raipur: Starting January 27, students of all the schools in Chhattisgarh will have to discuss different aspects of the Indian Constitution before their classes every Monday, an official said on Friday.

The state's school education department issued a circular to this effect to all the Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors on Friday, the official said.

"The order will be effective across all the educational institutions of the school education department," he added.

As per the order, the Preamble of the Constitution will be discussed on the first Monday of the month after the prayers, while Fundamental Rights will be discussed on the second Monday of the month.

Similarly, the Fundamental Duties as mentioned in the Constitution will be discussed on the third Monday and the Directive Principles of State Policy on the fourth Monday, he said.

During the winter session of Chhattisgarh Assembly last year, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had announced in the House that school students will be mandatorily taught about the Constitution, to make them well-informed about it, the official added.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government made it compulsory for the students in the state schools to read out the preamble to the Constitution during their morning assemblies everyday from January 26.

On Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh government also made it compulsory for students in government-run schools to read out the preamble to the Constitution during their assemblies on every Saturday starting this week.