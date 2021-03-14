Chhattisgarh ranks first in nation in terms of providing job under MGNREGA

Raipur: Chhattisgarh (CG) ranks first in the country in terms of providing employment under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) in the current financial year 2020-21.

The state government provided employment of 16.684 crore man-days under MGNREGA against the set target of creating 15 crore man-days, as sanctioned by Government of India, an official communique said.

More than 107 percent of the given target was achieved under MGNREGA two weeks after the set deadline under current financial year, the release said.

Chhattisgarh holds the top rank in the country for achieving 107 percent of the target for implementation of MGNREGA.