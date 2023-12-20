 Chhattisgarh: Raipur Police Nab 'Munna Bhai' Style Impersonator In Junior Secretariat Assistant Exam Scam
Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 03:00 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Raipur: Raipur police arrested an impersonator of a candidate who sat in the Junior Secretariat Assistant exam and has been writing answers for him similar to Bollywood flick ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’.

The member of the alleged question solver gang was arrested when the exam conducting authorities found that the biometric imprint of the candidate mismatched with the original candidate.

'Munna Bhai'

As per available information, the alleged impersonator Dipak Kumar sat in the exam for Junior Secretariat Assistant post vacant in the Ekalya Adarsh Vidyalaya in place of Sunil Kumar resident Haryana on Sunday. The exam was conducted by CBSE in a school in the capital city Raipur. Meanwhile, when the verification of biometrics was carried out it failed to match with the candidate.

Finally, then examiners conducting the exam, informed the Amanaka police, Raipur about the incident and in the presence of police the biometric was re-verified and found unmatched.

'Munna Bhai' candidate completed 50% of the exam paper

The accused has already solved fifty percent of the second sitting at the time of arrest, ASP Lakhan Patle said.

Meanwhile, during the enquiry he charged ₹2 lakh from the candidate Sunil Kumar as advance to crack the exam. Whole deal was fixed for ₹10 lakh, the accused informed the police. However, in the case police arrested Dipak Kumar under IPC section 419, 420, 467, 468, 471,120(b).

The investigation is still underway.

