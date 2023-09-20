Chhattisgarh: Centre To Investigate PSC Selection Issues; Submits Application Before HC

Raipur: Government of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday submitted before the state High Court that it would conduct an investigation and respond before the court during the hearing of the petition concerning Chhattisgarh State Public Service Commission selection.

The Advocate General’s office statement issued states that those appointed will remain subjected to the order of the court, as the case may be. The appointment procedure will not be finalized until the next order of the court.

Appointment to be judged during next hearing

The Government has stated before the court that till the next hearing of the case, the candidates accused, who have not been appointed, will not be finalized further and those who have been appointed will be subjected to the order of the Court, as the case may be.

Taking the above statement on record, the High Court has scheduled the next hearing of the petition after a week. It has directed the State Government and the CGPSC to investigate the authenticity of the claims enlisted by the petitioner.

Read Also Haryana PSC Exam Fraud: ED Arrests OMR Scanning Firm Director

Court warns petitioners

The petitioner has been directed to make the selected persons a party in the case and make the prescribed amendments in the petition. The petitioner has also been warned by the court that if the information given by him is found to be false then he will be subjected to appropriate action.

Veteran BJP leader Nankiram Kanwar had filed a petition before the High Court of Chhattisgarh raising the issue of close relatives of the Commission Chairman, Secretary to the Governor and senior Congress leaders given selection. The petitioner had filed 18 names. The Court of Chief Justice is hearing the case. On Tuesday, the court extended the argument to Wednesday, asking the government counsel to confirm whether the appointment has been done or not.