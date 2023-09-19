Chhattisgarh Congress Committee Accuses BJP of Low-Level Politics Regarding State PSC

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) | File photo

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee stated on Tuesday that the BJP is engaging in low-level politics concerning the Chhattisgarh State Public Service Commission (PSC).

Sushil Anand Shukla, President of the CPCC Congress Communication Department, said in a statement that the BJP, perturbed by the recruitment of more than 80,000 government jobs in various departments over five years by the Bhupesh government, is venting its anger by raising questions about the recruitment system. The BJP, which is struggling to find issues against the Congress government, is working to tarnish the image of the PSC.

Shukla: No direct interference by the state govt in recruitment

It is making false allegations against a trusted organization of the state's youth. The government has made concrete arrangements to ensure transparency, timeliness, and impartiality. The PSC is a constitutional agency, functioning autonomously.

He claimed that there has been no direct interference by the state government in the recruitment, examination, and selection process. The BJP's practice of using constitutional institutions, central investigative agencies, and even Raj Bhavan for political purposes is characteristic of the party.

He alleged that the people of the state also suffered through 15 years of misrule under Raman Raj. The PSC recruitment scam in 2003 and 2005 is well known. In the 2003 case, when hearing the candidates' complaints, the Bilaspur High Court stated in its decision that corruption and irregularities in the recruitment process were clearly visible. The High Court made strong comments and ordered the cancellation of the existing list, re-examination of Anthropology papers, re-scaling, and the issuance of a new list.

PSC chairman suspended in 2005

Even the PSC chairman was suspended in 2005 after the High Court of Chhattisgarh cancelled the entire appointment list. The case is still pending before the court. Even six times the recruitment was cancelled, he alleged. The High Court of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday had heard the petition filed by veteran BJP leader Nankiram Kanwar citing irregularities in PSC recruitment. The High Court of Chhattisgarh Chief Justice is hearing the petition. He has asked the petitioner to file more details and the hearing is scheduled on September 20.