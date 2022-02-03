BJP dividing country into 2 new nations, one with 100-500 billionaires & second with crores of poor: Rahul Gandhi in Chattisgarh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the BJP is dividing the country into 2 new nations - One with select billionaires, 100-500 people and 2nd with crores of poor.

Gandhi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a memorial here that will house an eternal flame on the lines of the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' as a tribute to soldiers and security personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking in Raipur, Gandhi said, "BJP dividing our country into 2 new nations- One with select billionaires, 100-500 people and 2nd with crores of poor. They think India's poor are scared, but they aren't scared of anyone. Development is not any party's gift but efforts of poor, farmers."

"Hindustan is a bouquet having different ideologies, cultures, languages but they want a single ideology to rule over it but I've said yesterday in Parliament that we'll not let it happen. We will show BJP the true Hindustan," he added.

During his day-long visit to Chhattisgarh, Gandhi also launched two state government schemes -- the 'Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana' and the 'Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club' at a programme at the Science College, Raipur.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:59 PM IST