Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel Warns Of Action Against Irregularities Found In PSC Exams

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said the state government will investigate every complaint critically against State Public Service Commission. "If there has been any irregularity, if anyone is found guilty, action will be taken."

He said not a "single candidate who has taken the PSC exam has complained so far. If any complaint is lodged by a candidate it will be investigated. No one has the right to snatch anyone's rights."

"I am with the youth of Chhattisgarh"

Baghel said, “I want to make it clear that I am with the youth of Chhattisgarh. They should not get misled in any way and should continue their preparation with hard work and dedication. It has been several days since the results of the PSC exam were declared, and till now no complaint of any kind has been received from any candidate.”

"There is no fault in being the son or daughter of an officer, all the candidates appear equally in the exam. Join and get success along the same lines. But if unfair advantage is taken from it then it is wrong," he added.

He said that several representations/complaints are received on various types of errors which are taken into immediate cognizance and resolved within the stipulated time.

Alleged irregularities in PSC examinations

One complaint was found to be baseless and factual and an FIR was lodged by the Commission against the concerned candidate. Another candidate had raised a complaint about not being called for an interview despite getting more marks. On examining the received representation/complaint, the representation/complaint was found to be wrong. The candidate has been disqualified as per all the examination-related rules of the Commission. The candidate has also been intimated.

He said in the last one year, the Commission received a total of 95 representations/complaints from various representatives, out of which 76 cases have been resolved and the process is underway on the remaining 19 cases.

Complaints can be lodged at the Commission's online portal

If any candidate has to submit a representation/complaint to the Commission, then the official email ID of the Commission is cgpsc.cg@gov.in, and the complaint cell of the Commission office, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, North Block Sector-19, Atal Nagar Naya Raipur. The candidates can directly submit representations/complaints in the Legal Section, which will be resolved as per the rules and action will be taken to inform the concerned.

