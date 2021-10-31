Chhattisgarh: Police arrests man for vandalizing former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's statue

Dhamtari Police arrested one miscreant accused of vandalizing the human-size statue of the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi.

It has been alleged that on Thursday night, some unidentified men destructed the installed life-size statue of the ex-PM situated in Dugali village of the Dhamtari District in Chhattisgarh. Unfortunately, it was the same village that was adopted by the stalwart Congress leader during his visit.

The former PM Rajiv Gandhi visited the Dugli village on July 14, 1985, along with his wife Sonia Gandhi, and also had lunch at the house of Kamar, the Primitive tribe.

After having lunch, he announced the adoption of the tribal-dominated village, locals said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also visited the village in 2019 and unveiled the installed statue of the former PM on his birth anniversary.

However, till the time, the restoration process of the smashed idol was not started but police finally nabbed an accused Shiv Kumar Netam (37) of the village under charges of damaging government properties.

The accused said, "the local deity appeared in his dream and instructed him to destruct the idol and he executed her orders."

Meanwhile, the SP Dhamtari Prafful Thakur while speaking to the media said, "the police have nabbed the accused and also recovered the weapon used in the case."

Moreover, after the incident on October 28, 2021, the Congressmen registered fierce protest on the next day and also tried to gherao of the police station.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 04:23 PM IST