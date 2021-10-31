e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 03:42 PM IST

Uttarakhand: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for families of people killed in Dehradun bus accident

At least 13 people have died while four others were seriously injured after a utility bus fell into a deep gorge in a road accident
FPJ Web Desk
Relief operation being carried out at the incident spot | Photo: ANI

At least 13 people have died while four others were seriously injured after a utility bus fell into a deep gorge in a road accident that occurred at the Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun.

The state disaster management (SDM) unit of Chakrata and a State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) reached the spot to take stock of the situation and to carry out search and rescue operations.

"We had received information that the vehicle rolled down a gorge. 13 deaths confirmed so far, 2 rescued. The rescue teams are at the spot. We're making a postmortem facility available at the spot. CM sent a message that compensation will be given to injured and kin of deceased", news agency ANI quoted Dehradun DM Dr. R Rajesh Kumar as saying.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the demise of people in the accident. He also directed the district administration to make the relief and rescue operation quick and provide immediate medical aid to the injured.

The government announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic accident in Chakrata, Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each," tweeted PMO.

(with inputs from agencies)

