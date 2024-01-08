Chhattisgarh Observes 'Road Safety Month' With Intensive Measures & Review Of Progress

The Admin Meeting | FPJ

Raipur: Chhattisgarh State Administration including police geared up to celebrate ‘Road Safety Month’ started from January 15.

In the context a high-level meeting was organized in the Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan recently in which Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain chaired the meeting and had active participation from various stakeholders including the representatives of Chhattisgarh State Police.

The chief secretary also reviewed the progress report related to road safety in the state.

The chairman of Road Safety wing AIG Sanjay Sharma presented the report related the road safety and said that in comparison to 2023 road accident data, a significant reduction of 1.33 per cent was observed in the state.

Major districts were found to be accident-prone

During the analysis it was found Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Korba, Mahasamund, Korba, Durg, Baloudabazar accounted for 49% of total road accidents.

Altogether 66 district level road safety committee meetings were held and 11895 public awareness campaigns were successfully organized in the last year.

Read Also Chhattisgarh: 10 of a family die in tragic road accident on Kanker National Highway

Police department reviews all routes in state

The Police Department made a recovery of ₹22.64 crore from the traffic rules violators in 5,41,407 cases. Police identified 57 black spots and 2117 junctions improved.

Meanwhile, the joint director of Health indicated 9 trauma centres wil be opened. Meanwhile, during the function it was clarified that two of the stabilization centres become functional.

It was informed that road safety will be included in textbooks -10 class.