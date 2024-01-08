Chhattisgarh: 'Congress Has Links With Naxals,' Says Vijay Sharma

Vijay Sharma | Wikipedia

Raipur: Home Minister Vijay Sharma levelled serious allegations against Congress party in Context of Naxals, while speaking to the media at Raipur airport, HM Sharma mentioned, Congress has links with Naxals and they are compromised ( had some deal with the Naxals.

The HM levelled serious charges on the major opposition party and said, after the BJP formed government, they are living under depression and such type of incidents are the outcome of such frustration.

Notably, in the gruesome murder of the BJP leader Asim of Pakhanjur, Kanker on Sunday, the HM has instructed the police to have a speedy impartial probe.

Police directed to speed up investigation

The police have already instructed them to carry out investigations at a fast pace and catch the culprit irrespective of his/her connections to the power, Sharma said.

Very soon the culprit will be nabbed, law will take its own course and justice will be done.

Allegations baseless: Congress

Meanwhile, forcefully countering the allegations Congress Communication Department Chief Sushil Anand Shukla said, the allegations were baseless.

During the first Congress government, Naxalism was only limited to three districts while in Raman rule it spread up to more than 14 districts.

Actually, after the formation of the government BJP is on double roads, he said.