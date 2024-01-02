 Chhattisgarh: Infant killed, Mother & 2 DRG Personnel Injured In Encounter With Naxals
Chhattisgarh: Infant killed, Mother & 2 DRG Personnel Injured In Encounter With Naxals

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is conducting search operations in the nearby areas

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
representative image | FPJ

Bijapur: A 6-month-old girl was killed and her mother was hurt in a firing between security forces and Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday, which also left two District Reserve Guard jawans injured, an official said.

Her mother, who was also injured in the incident, has been rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

"Two DRG personnel were injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur. We have received information that a six-month-old girl from Mutwandi village was killed, and her mother was hurt in the crossfire by Naxalites. The injured woman has been sent to the district hospital for treatment," said Bijapur ASP, Vaibhav Banker.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is conducting search operations in the nearby areas, Banker added.

Over three encounters in December

This comes a week after At least three Naxalites were killed in a gun battle with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. The face-off occurred on a hill near Dabbakunna village under Katekalyan police station.
After the firing stopped, the bodies of three male Naxalites, clad in 'uniform' were recovered from the spot. A cache of explosives and weapons was also seized from the encounter site.

Three weeks ago, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed and another one injured after Naxalites attacked a team of security personnel and triggered a blast of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on December 13.

article-image

