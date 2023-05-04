Chhattisgarh: 10 of a family die in tragic road accident on Kanker National Highway | Twitter screengrab

A Bolero collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, resulting in the death of at least 10 family members on the spot. The accident also left several others injured, including a child who has been rushed to a nearby hospital. The collision occurred on Kanker National Highway near Jagatra.

Family en route to Markatola

The ill-fated family was traveling from Soram to Markatola when the accident took place. The collision between the truck and the Bolero was so severe that 10 members of the family died on the spot, while a child sustained severe injuries, an India Today report stated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police statement

According to Jitendra Kumar Yadav, SP Balod, "10 were killed and one child was seriously injured after a truck and car collided near Jagatra in Balod district. The injured has been referred to Raipur for better treatment. The search for the driver of the truck is underway."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chief Minister expresses condolences

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the tragic accident. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured girl-child.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police investigation underway

The Purur police arrived at the scene of the accident shortly after it occurred, and the bodies were sent to a hospital for postmortem. The police have also registered an FIR in connection with the accident.