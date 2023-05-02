Navale Bridge Accidents: Emergency escape plan for brake failure to speed limit for heavy vehicles proposed | ANI

Following the horrific accident that killed four and left 22 injured near Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on April 23, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh on measures to prevent future accidents on the highway on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at the collector's office, was attended by officials including Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, Pune Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Vikas Dhakne, Pune City Traffic Branch Deputy Commissioner Vijay Kumar Magar, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Sanjay Kadam, Regional Transport Officer Ajit Shinde and representatives of the 'Save Life Foundation' organization.

Possible causes of the accident discussed

Possible causes of the accident were discussed during the meeting, with a presentation made by the Transport Department.

It was noted that drivers tend to drive in neutral along the entire road from Katraj Bogda to Navale Bridge, resulting in an increase in vehicle speed. Continuous braking of the vehicle creates unnecessary heat and pressure in the brakes, causing them to work improperly, which can be a contributing factor to accidents.

Preventive measures

Several measures were discussed to prevent future accidents, including reducing the speed limit for heavy vehicles, implementing separate lanes for heavy vehicles between Katraj Tunnel and Navale Bridge, establishing police checkpoints for traffic control, and deploying cranes near the police station to provide emergency assistance. The district collector also directed the Pune City Traffic Branch to give two interceptor vehicles to the rural police to stop vehicles violating traffic rules and speed limits in the area.

Under the long-term measures, a detailed project report of works has been prepared and a meeting will be held soon between the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Additionally, it was suggested that creating an exit point under the emergency escape plan could provide an option for vehicles whose brakes fail while driving to move off the road.