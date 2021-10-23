Photos: 4 died, 12 injured in accident near Navle bridge in Pune

Four people have died and around twelve are reportedly injured in a road accident that took place near Navle bridge in Pune, informed local police.

As per the police, a tanker carrying thinner hit another tanker and a six-seater vehicle late at night on Friday.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital. More details are awaited.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to pay condolences and wrote, "Pained to hear about the loss of lives near Navle Bridge, Pune accident. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured ones. (sic)"

#UPDATE | Visuals from the spot of the accident where four people died and around 12 got injured in an accident near Navle bridge in Pune last night. pic.twitter.com/gLcQpvliTY — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 07:57 AM IST