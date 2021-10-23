e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 07:57 AM IST

Photos: 4 died, 12 injured in accident near Navle bridge in Pune

FPJ Web Desk
Photos: 4 died, 12 injured in accident near Navle bridge in Pune | ANI

Photos: 4 died, 12 injured in accident near Navle bridge in Pune | ANI

Four people have died and around twelve are reportedly injured in a road accident that took place near Navle bridge in Pune, informed local police.

As per the police, a tanker carrying thinner hit another tanker and a six-seater vehicle late at night on Friday.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital. More details are awaited.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to pay condolences and wrote, "Pained to hear about the loss of lives near Navle Bridge, Pune accident. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured ones. (sic)"

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 07:57 AM IST
