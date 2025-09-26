 Chhattisgarh News: Roof Collapse At Godawari Power & Ispat Limited Plant In Raipur Leaves 6 Dead, Several Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh News: Roof Collapse At Godawari Power & Ispat Limited Plant In Raipur Leaves 6 Dead, Several Injured

Chhattisgarh News: Roof Collapse At Godawari Power & Ispat Limited Plant In Raipur Leaves 6 Dead, Several Injured

The incident took place at the plant of Godawari Power and Ispat Limited in Siltara area on the outskirts of the capital, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umed Singh told PTI.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Godawari Power and Ispat Limited

Raipur: Six workers were killed and as many injured when the roof of a structure at a private steel plant collapsed in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at the plant of Godawari Power and Ispat Limited in Siltara area on the outskirts of the capital, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umed Singh told PTI.

"The roof of a structure collapsed, trapping workers underneath. Soon after being alerted about it, a police team was sent to the spot, and a rescue operation was launched. Six workers were killed and six others sustained injuries in the accident," the SSP said.

Read Also
PM Modi And Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute To Manmohan Singh On His 93rd Birth...
article-image

The injured labourers have been hospitalised, while the rescue operation is still underway as some more people are feared trapped, the official informed.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Launch ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha’s Jharsuguda On September 27
PM Modi To Launch ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha’s Jharsuguda On September 27
Centre Approves Appointment Of 24 Judges To Allahabad High Court
Centre Approves Appointment Of 24 Judges To Allahabad High Court
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign
Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case
Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Launch ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha’s Jharsuguda On September 27

PM Modi To Launch ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha’s Jharsuguda On September 27

Centre Approves Appointment Of 24 Judges To Allahabad High Court

Centre Approves Appointment Of 24 Judges To Allahabad High Court

Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job...

Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Durga Pandal In Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Durga Pandal In Kolkata

'Turned 7 Indian Jets To Dust': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Baseless Claims At UNGA - VIDEO

'Turned 7 Indian Jets To Dust': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Baseless Claims At UNGA - VIDEO