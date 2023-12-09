Chhattisgarh: New BJP CM To Be Finally Announced On Dec 10 Amidst Speculations, Party To Hold Meeting On Sunday

Representative Image

Raipur: After registering landslide victory in Chhattisgarh State Assembly election, BJP has now geared up for formation of new government in the state. In the context BJP is going to announce new Chief Minister for the state in the BJP MLA party meeting held on Sunday.

All the prominent leaders related to BJP were pre-informed about BJP party meeting.

BJP MLAs to attend meeting on Dec 10

BJP’s MLA group meeting will be held on Sunday around 12 o’clock in the noon at the BJP Party State Headquarters Kushabhau Thakery Parishar and in the meeting the leader of the BJP party will be decided. The important party meeting will be held in the presence of Central Party Observers Arjun Munda, Sarvanand Sonowal, and National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam. All the 54 BJP MLAs will decided their party leader for the Chhattisgarh State Assembly, BJP said in a statement on Saturday.

On the occasion, BJP Chhattisgarh in-charge OM Mathur, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya, BJP co-incharge Nitin Navin, BJP State President Arun Sao and BJP vice-president Dr. Raman Singh will be present, the release said.

In context of the scheduled meeting, circulars were sent to all the BJP MLAs and concerning leaders, Amit Chimnani BJP spokesperson informed.

Moreover, majority of the senior party leaders including Om Mathur, Mandviya and central observers will land in Chhattisgarh by Saturday night.

Leaders in the race for CM post:

The leaders whose names are circulating in media for CM post are

Dr.Raman Singh, BJP Vice-President, BJP State President Arun Sao,

Former BJP state president cum tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai,

Ex-Central Minister for states Renuka Singh,

Former Minister, Ajay Chandrakar

Former IAS officer OP Choudhary.

BJP may appointment Deputy CM, to balance all political and caste equations aiming the goal of Loksabha elections to have more seats.

Notably, in Chhattisgarh out of eleven Lok Sabha seats BJP won 9 seats.