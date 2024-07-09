 Chhattisgarh: Man Arrested For Assaulting Naib Tehsildar In Mahasamund District During Hearing
Chhattisgarh: Man Arrested For Assaulting Naib Tehsildar In Mahasamund District During Hearing

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 02:17 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: Man Arrested For Assaulting Naib Tehsildar In Mahasamund District During Hearing | Representational pic Image

Mumbai: In Mahasamund district, a man slapped the Naib Tehsildar at his office on Monday during a hearing. First the person threw a slipper at the Naib Tehsildar and then grabbed his collar and slapped him. After the incident the accused who assaulted the Nayab Tehsildar was handed over to police and arrested.

The incident occurred in Patewa Police Station limits. Meanwhile, the administrative officer who got assaulted was identified as Naib Tehsildar Yuvraj Sahu and the assaulter as Kulpreet Singh.

As per the information received, the Naib Tehsildar Yuvraj Sahu was assaulted on Monday around 12 o'clock in the noon while he was hearing the revenue related case.

An argument broke out between the administrative officer and assaulter by alleging the Tehsildar 420 attacked the administrative officer with slippers and slapped him. It is also alleged that he also tried to strangle the Naib Tehsildar. Later on he was handed over to the police and sent to jail.

