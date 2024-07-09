 Chhattisgarh: Govt Provides Security To ED Lawyer Dr Saurabh Pandey Amid High-Profile Case Involvement
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Govt Provides Security To ED Lawyer Dr Saurabh Pandey Amid High-Profile Case Involvement

Chhattisgarh: Govt Provides Security To ED Lawyer Dr Saurabh Pandey Amid High-Profile Case Involvement

On the behalf of ED, he is fighting legal battles against highly influential people in the court such as IAS officers, former government officials, and businessmen involved in corruption allegations.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Lawyer Dr Saurabh Pandey | X

Raipur: In response to escalating security concerns, the Chhattisgarh government has provided special security cover to Dr Saurabh Pandey, a prominent lawyer representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The decision comes amidst perceived threats to his safety due to his involvement in high-profile cases against influential figures.

Dr Pandey, also practices in the High Court and has to make frequent visits of Raipur and Bilaspur, had formally requested security citing continuous threats to his life. On the behalf of ED, he is fighting legal battles against highly influential people in the court such as IAS officers, former government officials, and businessmen involved in corruption allegations.

The Chhattisgarh Police, following a thorough review by its intelligence team, acknowledged the potential risks outlined in Dr Pandey's security application. Consequently, two armed personnel have been assigned to ensure his safety around the clock. This move underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding individuals engaged in prosecuting cases of significant public interest.

Dr Pandey's caseload includes pivotal litigation on behalf of the ED, including the ongoing Mahadev Satta App case, which has implicated several prominent figures including former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and IPS officers. The sensitive nature of these proceedings has led to heightened tensions and protests in front of the ED office, underscoring the volatile environment surrounding his legal pursuits.

Read Also
ED Conducts Raids On Chowgule Group Companies In Goa and Mumbai Over Offshore Money Trail...
article-image

The deployment of police protection marks a proactive step by the state administration to mitigate potential security threats faced by advocates involved in contentious legal battles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'How Can Water Of Teesta Get Shared When There Is No Water': WB CM Mamata Banerjee

'How Can Water Of Teesta Get Shared When There Is No Water': WB CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Horror: VIDEO Shows Woman Brutally Beaten With Sticks In Kamarhati; BJP Alleges TMC...

West Bengal Horror: VIDEO Shows Woman Brutally Beaten With Sticks In Kamarhati; BJP Alleges TMC...

'PM Modi Should Come To Manipur To Give Solace To Violence- Affected People': Rahul Gandhi

'PM Modi Should Come To Manipur To Give Solace To Violence- Affected People': Rahul Gandhi

'You Know How To Achieve Results': Russian President Vladimir Putin Praises PM Narendra Modi During...

'You Know How To Achieve Results': Russian President Vladimir Putin Praises PM Narendra Modi During...

Chhattisgarh: Govt Provides Security To ED Lawyer Dr Saurabh Pandey Amid High-Profile Case...

Chhattisgarh: Govt Provides Security To ED Lawyer Dr Saurabh Pandey Amid High-Profile Case...