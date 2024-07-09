Chhattisgarh: Govt Provides Security To ED Lawyer Dr Saurabh Pandey Amid High-Profile Case Involvement

Lawyer Dr Saurabh Pandey | X

Raipur: In response to escalating security concerns, the Chhattisgarh government has provided special security cover to Dr Saurabh Pandey, a prominent lawyer representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The decision comes amidst perceived threats to his safety due to his involvement in high-profile cases against influential figures.

Dr Pandey, also practices in the High Court and has to make frequent visits of Raipur and Bilaspur, had formally requested security citing continuous threats to his life. On the behalf of ED, he is fighting legal battles against highly influential people in the court such as IAS officers, former government officials, and businessmen involved in corruption allegations.

The Chhattisgarh Police, following a thorough review by its intelligence team, acknowledged the potential risks outlined in Dr Pandey's security application. Consequently, two armed personnel have been assigned to ensure his safety around the clock. This move underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding individuals engaged in prosecuting cases of significant public interest.

Dr Pandey's caseload includes pivotal litigation on behalf of the ED, including the ongoing Mahadev Satta App case, which has implicated several prominent figures including former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and IPS officers. The sensitive nature of these proceedings has led to heightened tensions and protests in front of the ED office, underscoring the volatile environment surrounding his legal pursuits.

The deployment of police protection marks a proactive step by the state administration to mitigate potential security threats faced by advocates involved in contentious legal battles.