Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: ED Lodges Case Against Accused in ₹2000 Cr Fraud; Includes Hologram Trader & Senior State Officials

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate has lodged a case of defrauding and embezzlement of funds against the accused in a ₹2000 crore liquor scam, including a Hologram trader, liquor businessman Anwar Dhebar, the special secretary of the state's excise department AP Tripathi, and two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

ED Deputy Director Hemant Kumar filed the case against these accused in the Kasna police station of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, under IPC sections 420, 468, 471, 473, 484, and 120B.

Sources said that during the liquor scam investigation, the ED found that the accused Vidhu Gupta illegally set up a Noida-based Hologram manufacturing company, M/s Prism Holography Security Films Pvt Ltd. It has been alleged that the company was wrongly awarded a tender for the supply of holograms to the Excise Department of Chhattisgarh.

Despite the company being ineligible, the owner of the company, in connivance with senior state officials, was awarded a tender for hologram supply worth crores of rupees.

At the time the company was awarded the work tender, AP Tripathi was the Special Secretary Excise, Niranjan Das IAS (Excise Commissioner), along with another IAS officer, were monitoring the process related to the tender. These officers allegedly awarded the tender to the company.

Later on, the company supplied duplicate holograms.