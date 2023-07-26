Chhattisgarh Coal Scam: Delhi Court Sentences 4-Yr Imprisonment To Ex-MP Vijay Darda, Son Devender & 1 Aide |

Delhi's Special Court on Wednesday sentenced 4 years imprisonment to former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda. His son Devender Darda, M/S JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd's Director Manoj Kumar Jayaswal was also sentenced to four years imprisonment in a case relating to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

The Court also sentenced the ex-Coal Secretary H C Gupta, two senior public servants KS Kropha and KC Samria for three years jail term in the same case.

All three convicts were taken into the custody after the court order.



Special Judge Sanjay Bansal also sentenced ex-coal secretary H C Gupta and two former senior public servants K S Kropha and K C Samria to three years in jail.

These three convicts were, however, granted bail on a personal bond by the court to enable them to challenge their conviction and punishment in the high court.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the company, JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd, which was convicted in the case.

In the 13th conviction in the coal scam, a massive political scandal which rocked the erstwhile Manmohan Singh government, the court had on July 13 convicted seven accused under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC, and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (With PTI inputs)

