Chhattisgarh: Leaked BJP Candidate List Sparks Outcry And Protests Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Raipur: The leaking of the probable candidate list of Bharatiya Janata Party for Chhattisgarh assembly polls has given sleepless nights to the senior party leaders and also created outcry among the BJP workers across the state.

After the central election committee executed its meeting in Delhi in October, BJP’s second list started floating on social media. It has created anger among the leaders and grass root BJP workers.

BJP workers register strong protest

BJP workers registered strong protest against the decision in which Satnami Sect religious leader Guru Baldas son, Khuswant Saheb was indicated to have been provided a ticket from Arang, a constituency of ruling Congress leader cum Urban Development and Administration Minister Shiv Kumar Dehariya.

The protestor complained they are ready to work for any grass root level leader or worker but totally against any parachute candidate.

The tense situation was observed at Dharshiwan seat, where Chhattisgarhi Film Superstar Anuj Sharma was shown, having got the ticket. BJP workers burnt effigy of the film actor terming him as an outsider. BJP faced strong protests in many seats against the central leadership decision.

Meanwhile, during a press conference on Wednesday at the party office, BJP State President Arun Sao clarified the party's stand on the issue and tried to dissolve it by making a statement.

BJP has not issued a second list, claims Sao

BJP has not issued any second list, Sao said. So instead of creating tension, BJP workers have to restrain themselves and must wait for the second list, he added. Despite the state president making a statement over the issue, the protests are yet to end.

Amid these, the BJP central leadership called the state president to Delhi to put the situation under control and issue a second list, sources said. In BJP’s first candidate list, 21 party workers were provided an opportunity to contest assembly polls. BJP lost these seats in the last assembly elections.

